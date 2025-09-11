Amyra Dastur turns up the heat in red

Amyra Dastur may not always be in the limelight for her films, but she continues to make her presence felt through fashion and social media. The actress, who has been part of the industry for over a decade with roles across Hindi, Tamil, English, Mandarin, and Punjabi cinema, has built a steady identity as a performer and model. While big opportunities have been limited, her ability to stay visible has kept her fan base engaged.

Her latest photoshoot has now set social media buzzing. Dressed in a red bralette paired with button-up pants, Amyra posed with effortless confidence, flaunting her midriff and her natural curls. While the open-button trend is not new, her distinctive styling and strong attitude gave the look an edge that resonated with fans. Many praised her for owning the frame and carving her own space among contemporary actresses.

Amyra’s most recent screen outing was a small Punjabi film in 2024, and she hasn’t announced any major projects since then. Yet, her striking photoshoots and active online presence ensure she remains in the spotlight. With her latest bold appearance, she has once again reminded audiences of her charm and individuality.