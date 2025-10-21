‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ Diwali promo sparks excitement; locks Sankranti release

Actor Naveen Polishetty has set social media abuzz with the Diwali Blast Promo of his upcoming comedy entertainer Anaganaga Oka Raju. The promo, released during the festive weekend, has turned out to be an instant hit, promising audiences a laughter-filled ride this Sankranti.

Clocking at 2 minutes and 28 seconds, the promo showcases Naveen’s trademark humor, impeccable comic timing, and vibrant energy. Fans are calling it a “laugh riot” and “the perfect festive mood-setter,” with many praising the actor for once again choosing a story that blends fun, freshness, and family appeal.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios. Directed by Maari in his debut venture, Anaganaga Oka Raju features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, sharing a lively on-screen chemistry with Naveen.

Music by Mickey J Meyer and visuals by cinematographer J Yuvraj further enhance the film’s youthful vibe. Adding to the buzz, the team has announced that the first song from the movie will be unveiled soon.

With its witty promo and festive charm, Anaganaga Oka Raju is already shaping up to be one of Sankranti 2025’s most anticipated family entertainers.