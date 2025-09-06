Live
Ananya Panday stuns in pearl-studded dress
Ananya Panday is once again making waves, not with a film release, but with her striking fashion statement. The young starlet recently turned heads in an outfit that looked like a piece of wearable art—an entire dress crafted out of pearls.
The ensemble was a carefully sculpted creation, stitched with hundreds of pearls forming a structured bodice, while delicate strands at the hem swayed like tiny chandeliers. The outfit carried both weight and movement, giving Ananya a look that was equal parts regal and experimental. It was less of a dress and more of a bold fashion sculpture, each bead adding to the drama.
While Ananya is still waiting for her big career-defining moment in Bollywood, her style journey has been on a steady rise. Juggling between OTT platforms and theatrical releases, she has explored varied roles. Yet, when it comes to fashion, she continues to push boundaries and avoid the safe zone. This pearl-clad appearance is yet another example of her willingness to stand apart from the crowd.
On the professional front, Ananya is gearing up for her next film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan. She essays the role of Rumi, while seasoned actors like Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are also part of the cast.
Even as her career navigates between commercial and experimental projects, Ananya ensures that her bold fashion choices—like this dazzling pearl masterpiece—keep her firmly in the spotlight.