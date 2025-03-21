Anchor Shyamala Approaches High Court in Betting App Promotion Case; Vishnupriya, Ritu Questioned

The celebrity betting app promotion case in the Telugu states has taken a new turn. Anchor and actress Shyamala, who was due to appear for a hearing on Friday, has approached the High Court to quash the FIR filed against her for promoting the Andhra365 betting app. The court is set to hear her petition today.

A case was filed against Shyamala at the Panjagutta police station for promoting the app. The police had issued notices for her to appear, but she chose to challenge the case in court. Several film actors and others are also facing charges for promoting betting apps.

Earlier, anchors Vishnupriya and Ritu Chaudhary were questioned by the police. Vishnupriya was interrogated for about 11 hours, while Ritu was questioned both separately and with Vishnupriya. Ritu reportedly shared that Vishnupriya helped her with the promotions.

The police are scheduled to question both again on the 25th of this month. They have reviewed Vishnupriya's bank transactions and asked about the funds she received from the betting apps. Vishnupriya said she promoted three betting apps and charged ₹90,000 per video. The police recorded her statement and seized her phone, though she was later released. Ritu's statement was also recorded, and her phone was seized.