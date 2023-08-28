Anjum Fakih gets eliminated from 'KKK 13' again; says 'Life will not be the same'

New Delhi: Actress Anjum Fakih, who had re-entered the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, has again got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show.

Upon being bested by Aishwarya Sharma in the third week, Anjum was out of the race for the title of the ultimate Khiladi. However, she re-entered the show two weeks ago, and her second innings started with a bang.

While all contestants gave their best shot, Anjum stood eliminated for the second time after being bested by Nyrraa M. Banerji in the ‘Target week’ of the show.

Anjum embarked on her tryst with an exhilarating helicopter-related task and her friend Ruhi Chaturvedi stood by her side for most stunts during the show's debut week. The two most intense challenges they faced were the see-saw trial and the car-and-trolley feat.

In the latter part of the stunt, Anjum shared her perspective on battling anxiety over the years. She excelled in confronting her fear of reptiles and snakes, while retrieving keys hidden within boxes filled with these fear-inducing creatures for a subsequent stunt. Her focused and composed approach earned praise from fellow contestants and the host alike.

The tagline of her journey became ‘Darrti hain par karrti hain’ as she faced her fears head-on and left everyone awestruck. In the target week, Anjum was unwell and could not perform to the best of her ability.

Bidding farewell to show, Anjum shared: “I’m so grateful for this remarkable journey of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ that has been in a masterclass in knowing myself. Throughout the show, I unearthed treasures of self-discovery and learnt how to manage my mental state.”

She also thanked viewers and participants who bestowed unwavering support.

“I’m blessed to have people who are proud of my achievements on this show. I thank Rohit Shetty sir, whose belief in us unlocked our potential. Life will not be the same after I’ve faced my worst fears on this show,” added Anjum.

Mentored by action maestro Rohit Shetty, the show depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.