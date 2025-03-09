‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ first look promises power-packed action drama

In a grand Women’s Day surprise, the makers of NKR21, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and veteran actress Vijayashanthi, unveiled the film’s official title — Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi — along with a powerful first-look poster. The film promises a high-octane action drama intertwined with strong emotional depth, highlighting the intense bond between the lead characters.

The intriguing title design, where the letters S and O are linked by a chain, subtly represents the emotional connection and unbreakable bond shared between Arjun (Kalyan Ram) and Vyjayanthi (Vijayashanthi). The first-look poster intensifies this connection, showcasing Kalyan Ram’s fierce demeanor and Vijayashanthi’s commanding stance as a tough cop, both walking side by side through flames and iron chains. A large handcuff hanging between them further symbolizes the strong relationship that drives the film’s narrative.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi marks Vijayashanthi’s comeback to the big screen in a power-packed role, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. The poster hints at explosive on-screen chemistry between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, promising a gripping cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and powerful emotions.

Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film is set to deliver intense drama and adrenaline-pumping action. With the intriguing title reveal and fiery first-look, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has already generated significant buzz, leaving fans eager for its theatrical release.









