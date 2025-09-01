Arun Rayadurgam: Theatre disciple stepping into cinema with ‘1990’s’

For Arun Rayadurgam, acting is not just about performance but about discipline, sincerity, and craft — values he first discovered on stage. With his debut film 1990’s now reaching Telugu audiences, Arun’s story reflects years of perseverance and mentorship that shaped him into a serious actor.

Theatre was Arun’s first training ground, where he performed challenging roles that honed his intensity as an artist. At the core of this journey stands veteran actor Nassar, whose mentorship played a pivotal role. Nassar not only guided him but also curated plays in which Arun performed, offering both encouragement and direction. Later, Nassar even cast him as a lead in a Tamil film. Although the project was shelved, the experience proved invaluable.

Arun’s association with theatre expanded further under renowned personalities like Bagu and ArunmozhiShivaprakasam, with whom he performed across India. He also became part of the collective Thinainilavaasigal, staging productions ranging from auditoriums to street plays that engaged with real social issues. Nassar’s Chengalpattu farmhouse often served as their rehearsal space, giving young actors like Arun the freedom to explore their craft.

Before stepping into lead roles, Arun also worked as a character artist in Kannada cinema. An engineer-turned-actor trained at the BaluMahendra Film Institute, he has carried his theatre discipline into films. Today, as 1990’s reaches Telugu screens, Arun Rayadurgam stands as an actor rooted in sincerity, mentorship, and an uncompromising passion for performance.