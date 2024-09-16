Live
Just In
At least three killed, eight injured in road accident in Turkey
Ankara: At least three people were killed and eight others injured in a traffic accident in Turkey on Monday, reports said.
A truck and a passenger minibus reportedly collided in the Ceyhan district of the Adana province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the semi-official Anadolu Agency.
The injured were hospitalised, and an investigation has been launched to find the cause of the accident, Anadolu said, adding that the drivers have not yet been identified.
Official data show that in Turkey in 2023, road traffic accidents involving death or injury increased to 235,771, up 19.2 per cent from the previous year.
A total of 6,548 deaths and 350,855 injuries were recorded in road accidents in 2023, posting an average of 18 deaths and 961 injuries per day.
Earlier on May 6, 2024, a collision between a passenger minibus and a truck killed at least eight people and injured 11 others in the Gaziantep.
A minibus travelling towards the neighbouring city of Hatay on May 6 collided with a concrete mixer truck.
The vehicle carrying several passengers was crushed by the impact of the accident and tumbled down a slope.