Atharvaa’s ‘Tunnel’ gears up for Telugu release on September 12

Atharvaa Murali is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming action-packed thriller ‘Tunnel’. Directed by Ravindra Madhava, the film stars Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead, with Ashwin Kakumanu stepping into a powerful antagonist role. The movie hits cinemas on September 12, with the Telugu version being released through A Raju Nayak’s Lachuram Productions.

The recently unveiled Tamil trailer gives a glimpse into the gripping narrative, highlighting the intense clash between a newly recruited police officer, played by Atharvaa Murali, and an ex-soldier turned notorious criminal, portrayed by Ashwin Kakumanu. More than just a chase, ‘Tunnel’ dives deep into how one traumatic incident shapes two men in completely opposite directions—one towards heroism, the other towards villainy—blurring the lines between right and wrong.

On the technical front, Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music, Sakthi Saravanan has handled the cinematography, and Kalaivanan has taken charge of editing.

Promotions for the Telugu version will kick off shortly, with the makers planning an aggressive campaign to build momentum ahead of its grand release.