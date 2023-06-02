Live
Ayushmann: Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat, said that the first step towards nation-building starts with being inclusive as a society.
Ayushmann said: "It has been a matter of personal responsibility for me as an artiste to create and foster a spirit of inclusivity in my country. I have tried to do that through my films and my work off camera because I feel the first step towards nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society."
He added: "I'm proud to be appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat and urge my fellow countrymen to participate in cheering our talented team that is headed to the World Summer Games in Berlin this year."
The Special Olympics Bharat have scaled up the preparation of the athletes ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games which are set to take place in Berlin, Germany between June 17- 25.
India will be sending a 280-strong contingent comprising of 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches who will be competing across 16 sports disciplines at the prestigious event.