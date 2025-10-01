‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ motion poster unveiled; shooting to begin soon

A fresh and quirky crime comedy, Baa Baa Black Sheep, is all set to entertain audiences with its blend of guns, gold, and wit. Produced by Venu Donepudi under Chithralayam Studios and presented by Donepudi Chakrapani, the film is directed by Guni Manchikanti. The ensemble cast includes Tinu Anand, Upendra, George Marian, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu, Karthikeya, Vismayashri, Malavi, and several others in pivotal roles.

On Dussehra, the makers released a motion poster introducing the film’s concept. Launched by acclaimed director Tarun Bhaskar, the poster highlights a story that unfolds in a single day, following three individuals whose actions set off a chain of crime, chaos, and comedy. The blend of intense situations and lighthearted humor promises a novel cinematic experience for viewers, combining crime thrills with comic twists.

Speaking about the film, the team shared that the story’s focus on a single day allows for tightly-knit storytelling, while the interactions between the three central characters add layers of humor and suspense. The motion poster has already sparked curiosity and excitement among fans on social media.

The regular shooting of Baa Baa Black Sheep is set to begin shortly. The makers have promised further updates on the cast, music, and release schedule in the coming weeks, building anticipation for what could be one of the most entertaining crime comedies in recent times.