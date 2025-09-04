‘Baaghi 4’ Sparks Box Office Frenzy: Tiger Shroff’s Comeback Gathers Steam

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' is creating a thrilling buzz in advance ticket sales, signaling possibly his strongest opening since the pandemic. The action-packed entertainer has already outpaced pre-sales of his recent films Ganapath and Heropanti 2 and is on track to surpass even Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by the end of the day.

Directed by A Harsha, 'Baaghi 4' has achieved around ₹2.75 crore in gross advance bookings (excluding blocked seats), which jumps past ₹5 crore once those are included.

For comparison, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) had garnered ₹4.81 crore (non-block), over ₹7 crore (with block), while Ganapath (2023) recorded an unimpressive number which was under ₹3 crore. Heropanti 2 (2022), on the other hand, had an advanced booking of around ₹5 crore with blocks.

Clearly, Baaghi 4 is now poised to become Shroff’s most successful pre-sales release yet.

The 4th instalment in the Baaghi franchise features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade, and is set to release on September 5.