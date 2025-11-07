  • Menu
Baahubali: The Epic 7-Day Box Office Collection – ₹30.70 Cr India Net

Highlights

Baahubali: The Epic, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, earns ₹30.70 crore in its first 7 days in India. Strong collections in Telugu and Tamil theaters, Hindi theaters steady.

Prabhas' starer 'Baahubali: The Epic' has earned about ₹30.70 crore in India in its first seven days. On the seventh day, it collected around ₹1 crore. The figure indicates that fans are still interested in watching it in theatres.

Hindi Theaters Moderate

Hindi theaters had lower occupancy, around 6%, but Mumbai and Chennai saw more viewers. The movie remained popular even after the opening weekend.

Film Details

Produced by Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic is available in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The film was helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, which turned him into one of t he star directors.

