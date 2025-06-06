‘Bachelors Prema Kadhalu’ gets a grand launch with traditional pooja ceremony

The upcoming Telugu film Bachelors Prema Kadhalu was launched in a traditional and grand manner with a formal pooja ceremony, marking a promising start to its production. Produced under the SM4 Films banner, the film features Geetha Singh, Karthik, Kashi Madan, Ishani, Chalana Agnihotri, and Shruthi Laya in key roles. The project is helmed by MNV Sagar, who also serves as the writer and producer.

Renowned director V. Samudra initiated the shoot by switching on the camera, while filmmaker Veera Shankar gave the ceremonial first clap.

Speaking at the launch, director MNV Sagar said, “Following the positive response to my previous film Kaalam Rasina Kathalu, I decided to create a sequel titled Bachelors Prema Kadhalu. The film blends fresh storytelling with a meaningful social message. We're introducing new talent and plan to begin shooting this month, targeting a 2025 release.”

Actress Geetha Singh expressed her excitement about taking on a serious role, a departure from her usual comic appearances. Karthik, making his debut, highlighted the film's message for the youth, while Kashi Madan praised its relatability to bachelor life.

Newcomer Ishani, a model-turned-actress, shared her gratitude for her first acting opportunity, and Shruthi Laya noted how the impactful story instantly drew her in. Chalana Agnihotri added that the film resonates deeply with today’s generation of bachelors.

Cinematographer Prasad S. concluded by expressing confidence in the film's concept and its appeal to young audiences.