Bellamkonda to debut in Bollywood

Tollywood: Hero Srinivas Bellamkonda, who debuted with 'Alludu Seenu,' has grown his own image and market in the industry over the years. Although he has only a couple of hits in his career, he has managed to gain a good image in the audience, despite his nepotistic image & background.

After his break with 'Rakshasudu', he made 'Sita' which didn't turn out as he expected it to be. Now, it looks like he is planning to try his luck in other industries too. It has been reported that Srinivas Bellamkonda is planning to make a debut in Bollywood, and it is a remake of Rajamouli - Prabhas's 'Chatrapathi'.

Needless to say, 'Chatrapathi' has re-established Prabhas as the star in the industry and remained as one of the massive blockbusters in the industry. A renowned production house has recently brought the remake rights of the film and has decided to cast Srinivas Bellamkonda in the film for the role of Prabhas.

Most likely, the project will hit the floors after Bellamkonda wraps up Alludu Adhurs.