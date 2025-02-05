‘Bhavani Ward 1997’creates buzz with pre-release event

The upcoming horror-thriller Bhavani Ward 1997 is set to hit theaters on February 7, blending elements of suspense and mystery. Presented by GDR Motion Pictures and Vibhu Media, the film is produced by Chandrakanta Solanki and G.D Narasimmha, with Narasimmha also directing. The cast includes Gayathri Gupta, Ganesh Reddy, Pooja Kendre, Sai Satish, Jabardasth Appa Rao, and Eshwar Babu Dhulipudi.

At the film’s pre-release event on Monday, producer Raj Kandukuri, the chief guest, expressed his support. "I had the privilege of unveiling the title poster of Bhavani Ward 1997, and I’m here today because of Sai Satish’s invitation. The team has worked hard, and as a horror fan, I hope the movie finds great success. Small films are making a big impact, and I urge audiences to support this one," he said.

Director G.D Narasimmha thanked Kandukuri, journalist Rambabu, and Sai Satish for their encouragement. "Every actor has delivered an outstanding performance. The music is spine-chilling, and the visuals bring freshness to the horror genre," he stated.

Ganesh Reddy, who transitioned from television to films, reflected on his journey. "I have worked hard for this opportunity, and I believe audiences will appreciate our efforts," he shared. Actress Pooja Kendre added, "Every scene in this film is crucial. I hope this movie allows me to showcase my potential."

Sai Satish thanked Raj Kandukuri for his ongoing support in the industry. “I’m grateful to director G.D Narasimmha for giving me such a great role. Everyone has enjoyed our trailer, and I hope the movie will also be appreciated,” he said.

Music director Nissi Justin and cinematographer Aravind also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the project. With positive early reactions and a dedicated team behind it, Bhavani Ward 1997 promises an engaging horror experience when it releases on February 7.