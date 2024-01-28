‘Bigg Boss 17’: Family members of Top 5 to enter house one final time to bless them

Live
Just In
It will be an emotional moment for Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar as their loved ones will enter the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house one final time.
It will be an emotional moment for Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar as their loved ones will enter the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house one final time.
The mothers of Abhishek, Mannara, Arun and Ankita along with Munawar’s sister will be seen entering one final time to bless them for their win.
Ankita’s mother will be seen feeding her ‘dahi-cheeni’ for good luck, while Abhishek’s mother will bless him with ‘mata ki chunri’. Munawar, Mannara and Arun will be seen hugging their loved ones, right before the ultimate finale takes place.
The winner for the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ will be announced on Sunday night, where Salman Khan will be seen giving the trophy to the winner.
The Colors show will also have several performances by the Top 5 contestants and former housemates.