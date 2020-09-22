Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Karate Kalyani Shocking Comments After Elimination: Gangavva Drama Queen

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 seems to be one of the most-watched seasons among the four. We already told you that it has got the highest TRPs.



We all know that the word Bigg Boss brings to mind the fake happenings inside. All the small screen viewers know better than to believe that all that happens there need not be true. People are of the opinion that the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house wear a mask as they may not project what exactly they are when they are inside the house.



However, among all the contestants who are part of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Gangavva seems to be the hero. She is being hailed as the most innocent and genuine contestant not only by her housemates but also Bigg Boss viewers. While people inside the house are known to put on a show to get some TRPs for the programme and also score some brownie points to remain in the house, people say that Gangavva is a pure hearted soul and her actions can never be fake.



However, in a shocking revelation, Telugu Bigg Boss 4 contestant Karate Kalyani who was recently evicted from the house by host Akkineni Nagarjuna, has made some shocking revelations about Gangavva. After being eliminated from the Bigg Boss house Karate Kalyani is believed to have said that Gangavva is not what she seems, like every other contestant she's wearing a mask too. She also reportedly added that Gangavva is enacting a drama on the screen and she seems to have understood the concept of the Bigg Boss game very well contrary to what is being projected to the outside world.



She has also asked the TV audience and Bigg Boss fans not to underestimate Gangavva. She has also said that Gangavva knows what she is doing and is quite clever. However, these comments of Karate Kalyani against Gangavva who is one of the most loved contestants on the show has angered netizens who have trolled Kalyani badly. They are saying that Karate Kalyani has not learnt her lesson despite being sent out of the house.

