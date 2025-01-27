Live
- Job Fair Successfully Conducted at Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College
- Karnataka Swimmers Shine at Den Den Sea Swimming Championship
- "Villagers Demand Restoration of Bus Service from Shantinagar to Pedda Tandrapadu, Seek Government Intervention".
- Wing Commander Akshay Saxena Awarded Vayu Sena Medal For Heroic Rescue Mission In Arabian Sea
- Haryana Private Hospitals Threaten To Exit Ayushman Bharat Over Unpaid Dues
- Man-eating Tiger Found Dead In Wayanad Days After Fatal Attack
- PRTU TS Leaders Demand Restoration of Old Pension Scheme, Submit Petition in Ieeja
- Dr. Lakshman Inspires 10th Grade Students with Motivational Session in Aija.
- Farmers Urged to Utilize Red Gram Procurement Centers in Alampur Constituency
- Vengaivayal Water Tank Contamination Case: A 2022 Crime Resurfaces With New Developments
Just In
Bobby Deol FL from ‘HHVM’ unveiled; no changes in release date
After much speculation surrounding the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the highly anticipated film starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the makers have officially confirmed that the movie will release on its originally planned date, March 28, 2025.
After much speculation surrounding the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the highly anticipated film starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the makers have officially confirmed that the movie will release on its originally planned date, March 28, 2025. Recent rumors had suggested that the film might face a delay due to production setbacks, with some even claiming that buyers were hesitant to invest in the film. However, the team has put all those doubts to rest.
The confirmation came with the release of a brand-new poster featuring Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who plays a pivotal role in the film. The poster was launched today to coincide with Bobby’s birthday, adding excitement to the already high anticipation surrounding the project.
Bobby Deol, who recently gained widespread acclaim for his role in Animal, has been garnering attention in the South Indian film industry. Following his performances in Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby will now portray a crucial character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, heightening the film’s appeal.
Fans of Pawan Kalyan, who have been eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen, are thrilled by the announcement. It has been over a year and a half since the actor's last film, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to mark his grand comeback. With the official release date confirmed, the excitement surrounding the film continues to grow, setting the stage for a massive box-office showdown in March 2025.