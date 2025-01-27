Bobby Deol FL from ‘HHVM’ unveiled; no changes in release date

After much speculation surrounding the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the highly anticipated film starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, the makers have officially confirmed that the movie will release on its originally planned date, March 28, 2025. Recent rumors had suggested that the film might face a delay due to production setbacks, with some even claiming that buyers were hesitant to invest in the film. However, the team has put all those doubts to rest.

The confirmation came with the release of a brand-new poster featuring Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who plays a pivotal role in the film. The poster was launched today to coincide with Bobby’s birthday, adding excitement to the already high anticipation surrounding the project.

Bobby Deol, who recently gained widespread acclaim for his role in Animal, has been garnering attention in the South Indian film industry. Following his performances in Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby will now portray a crucial character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, heightening the film’s appeal.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan, who have been eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen, are thrilled by the announcement. It has been over a year and a half since the actor's last film, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to mark his grand comeback. With the official release date confirmed, the excitement surrounding the film continues to grow, setting the stage for a massive box-office showdown in March 2025.