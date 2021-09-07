20 Years Of Nayak: Anil Kapoor Reveals That He Was Offered The Role After Shah Rukh And Aamir Rejected It

One of the biggest blockbusters of Anil Kapoor's career Nayak clocked 20 years today and on this special occasion, he spoke to the media and opened up on how he was approached for this role. He also shared a picture from the movie on his Instagram and dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion.



Anil Kapoor spoke with an ace media house and started off by saying, "I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I'm glad I did."

He also added, "Honestly, all we knew while making the film was that it would be something special. Something for the ages. We had no clue it would gain the kind of traction that it did. I think it's the subject matter that is just so relevant and relatable. The people, the government and the tensions therein will always remain a topic of great interest and personal relevance."

When questioned about a memorable event, Anil Kapoor said, "I remember the fight scenes, each of which felt like a film in its own. Back then we did not have the technology that we have now so it was all raw hard work and choreography. I remember the junkyard fight scene in which I had to fight with almost no clothes on and for me that was really challenging and new."

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also reminisced this movie sharing a throwback pic from the movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!!@shankarshanmugh pic.twitter.com/kkf5EAhK55 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2021

The movie is directed by Shankar and had Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and the late Amrish Puri in the prominent roles. It is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster Oke Okkadu that showcased how a normal reporter turns into a one-day Chief Minister of the state.