25 Years Of DDLJ: SRK Reveals That He Never Felt That He Could Play A Romantic Hero Role On The Screen

'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' movie clocked 25 years and on this special occasion, every movie buff is celebrating and reminiscing the classic love tale. The whole social media is filled with awesome scenes and songs from the movie. From Bollywood celebrities to DDLJ fans, most of them are dropping throwback videos and pics remembering the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

On the occasion of DDLJ clocking 25 years, ANI media has taken a special interview with SRK… He revealed many unknown facts about this and also doled out that, he never felt that he could play a romantic hero role on the screen but it happened with DDLJ…SRK said, when Aditya and Yash Chopra offered him with this role, he was all confused whether he will be to carry the character properly or not. "Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was films like Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam, in which I had portrayed negative characters." Finding Raj Malhotra's character sweet and endearing, "It was one of those roles that I realised can do with me using a version of my real self so you might see some quirks, habits and mannerisms that were true to my off-screen persona, especially the sense of humour part." SRK added.

SRK doled out that, whenever a DDLj song plays on the radio, "They bring back memories of a film that shaped my path forward in an unforgettable way". Finally, he said, "It's been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years - a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose."

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge movie is directed by Aditya Chopra and was bankrolled by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. It was released on 20 th October, 1995 and still holds the place in Bollywood classic movies list. This movie had Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah and Pooja played prominent roles in this movie.

Well, this classic movie will be featured in London's Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square' and even the bronze statue of SRK and Kajol will be unveiled in upcoming Spring 2021 in a special celebratory event on the occasion of 25 years of DDLJ…