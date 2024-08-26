Actor Vineet Singh feels 'Chhaava' will resonate deeply with the audience

Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who earned widespread recognition for his intense portrayal of a struggling boxer in Anurag Kashyap's 'Mukkabaaz' (2017), is now eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film 'Chhaava'.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, 'Chhaava' directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Singh, who shot into fame with his portrayal of Danish Khan in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' (2012), has revealed that he derives immense satisfaction from delivering high-quality work, which fuels his passion for acting.

Singh also talked about the inherent risks of taking on such a film, which resonates deeply with the audience.

"I took a significant risk when I moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. Anyone who ventures into the entertainment industry faces this challenge. Beyond that, nothing seems like a risk," the actor said.

Stating that delivering quality work provides him with an elevated sense of satisfaction, Vineet said, "The teaser of 'Chhaava' is receiving a lot of love from the audience, and I’m confident that they will appreciate the film as well. It’s an amazing project, and I’m thrilled with the positive response it is garnering."

Talking about his other projects, the actor said, "I have a show titled 'Rangeen' produced by Kabir Khan for Amazon. I am also a part of Reema Kagti's film 'Superboys of Malegaon' which will premiere in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. So preparations are underway for that.'

Vineet has also joined the cast of 'SDGM' starring Sunny Deol in the lead role.

On the occasion of Vineet’s birthday on Saturday, the makers of the film made the announcement, saying, "Happy Birthday, @vineet_ksofficial. Have a wonderful year ahead. Welcome on board for #SDGM MASS FEAST LOADING”.