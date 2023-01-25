Advance Bookings for 'Pathaan' Trail Behind 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' with 5-6 Lakh Admissions Expected

The advance bookings for 'Pathaan' have set new records, but it is expected to fall behind 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in terms of overall attendance. According to trade website boxofficeindia.com, the film is projected to reach 5.6 lakh admissions at national multiplex chains by the end of its advance booking period, making it the second highest number of admissions ever recorded at these chains after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. Despite this, the numbers for 'Pathaan's advance bookings have broken all records and it is expected to come in second behind 'Baahubali' among other films that have released on holidays. However, 'Pathaan' is not releasing on a holiday but a day before republic day.

The trade predicts that the film's first weekend collection could be over 50 crore nett, and set an all-time record, and it is also expected that the film will break opening day records. This has led to a lot of confidence and a positive outlook within the industry. Ajay Devgn also praised the film today and stated that the entire industry should be happy if 'Pathaan' does well and has the highest advance opening, as the industry is all connected in the end.