Alankrita's heart bleeds for Jamia students

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava of 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fame has protested against the ongoing tension at Delhi's Jamia Millie Islamia University.

She says her heart is bleeding for the students who have been attacked mercilessly on the campus.

As many as 50 students were detained while protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and have been released in the early hours of Monday.

Alankrita took to Twitter to post a series of tweets.She wrote: "Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus.

This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives."