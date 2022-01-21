An Action Hero: Jaideep Ahlawat Joins The Cast Of This Ayushmann Khurrana's Next

Audience… Be ready to witness another biggest chase in Bollywood! It is all known that young hero Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming action entertainer 'An Action Hero'. Off late, he released a new announcement video and welcomed Jaideep to the case of this movie. He is best known for his action in Paatal Lok

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @jaideepahlawat joins #AnActionHero Directed By - @iyer.anirudh Written By - @neeraj.yadav911 & #AnirudhIyer". Through this video, Ayushmann introduced Jaideep and he is all set to portray the role of a politician who is also a pahalwan aka wrestler.

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the same video and stated that the shooting began today in London. "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA: 'AN ACTION HERO' BEGINS SHOOT IN LONDON... #AnActionHero - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #JaideepAhlawat - commenced shoot in #London today... Directed by #AnirudhIyer. #AnActionHero is produced by #AanandLRai, #BhushanKumar and #KrishanKumar."

Speaking about the movie, producer Anand L Rai said, "This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and An Action Hero is going to be an unconventional entertainer. Today is a proud moment for me to watch Anirudh behind the camera, directing his own film. I have seen him grow as a director and nothing makes me happier than watching him own this film completely! We began the muhurat shoot with a lot of enthusiasm today and I'm certain the energy will translate on-screen too."

Even Bhushan Kumar, producer of T-Series also spoke to the media and said, "It has been a long wait for us to kick off the shoot for An Action Hero. We can't believe that the movie is already going on floors today and are excited to give it our best! The film has a fresh and quirky story and is mounted on a lavish scale."

An Action Hero movie is being directed by Anirudh Iyer and is produced by Anan L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners.