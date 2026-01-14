Ananya Panday Swaps Big Resolutions for Simple Habits This New Year

Ananya Panday is keeping it real as she steps into 2026. In a new Instagram reel, the actor shares a candid moment in front of the mirror, talking herself through the familiar pressure that comes with New Year resolutions.

Acknowledging how quickly time flies and how anxiety often follows the idea of a “new year, new me,” Ananya chooses a more grounded approach – focusing on small, sustainable habits instead of chasing impossible standards. From getting better sleep and staying hydrated to exercising regularly, her message centres on consistency over perfection.

She also highlights one simple habit that’s part of her morning routine: starting the day with a handful of California Almonds. A natural source of energy, almonds help fuel her day, while their healthy fats and vitamin E have been shown to impart anti-ageing properties that may benefit skin health.

Relatable and reassuring, the reel ends on a warm, personal note, with Ananya wishing everyone a happy new year, setting the tone for a kinder, more mindful year ahead.