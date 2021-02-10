Anupam Kher: Miss my father's kindness, generosity

On the death anniversary of his father on Wednesday, veteran actor Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute through a poem, saying not a single day passes when he does not miss him.

The actor shared an Instagram video where he is seen reciting a poem dedicated to his father.

"A father and a friend... Today will be nine years since my father and my best friend left for a better world," he began his post.

"There has not been a single day that I have not missed him. I miss his kindness, generosity, capability of loving endlessly, selflessly and above all his sense of humour," he added.

He continued: "His timeless advice that, 'Failure is an event, never a person' made my life so easy. We miss you #PushkarNathJi.. Thank you dear @prasunpankaj for writing this poem specially for #PitaJi with so much of heart! From this year on we will be celebrating Feb. 10th as #PushkarNathaDay! #DulariKaPushkar #Father #Dad #Papa #Memories #Remembrance #Kindness @rajukherofficial."

Through the poem, Kher calls his father his closest friend, and talks about how happy he would be in heaven.

The actor will soon feature in the upcoming political drama "The Kashmir Files". The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.