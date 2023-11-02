Live
Just In
BB says Vicky met Neil outside house, made a pact
In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the voice of Bigg Boss accused Neil Bhatt for meeting co-housemate Vicky Jain outside and the latter making a pact with him.
It all happened right after the ration task, when the voice of Bigg Boss called Neil inside the therapy room. He accused him of making a pact with Vicky Jain outside the house.
Bigg Boss says: “You are in Dil Ka Makaan. Do you get annoyed by anyone?” To this, Neil took Vicky's name.
Bigg Boss replied: “I had said something about ‘ardhgyaani’ who thinks they know it all. They think they know everything about Bigg Boss. They give ex-contestants’ examples and repeat what they have been doing. These people are around you as well.”
Neil then replies: “I have maintained friendship and not disrupted that bond.”
Bigg Boss said: "Here I am feeling something else. I think prior to the show a pact was made outside... Vicky met a few people before entering the house and made a pact that they will stay together in the house. He met you too.”
“Vicky has bought a few ladders to reach the finale."