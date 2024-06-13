Bollywood star Trupti Dimri buys luxurious bungalow in Bandra

Some actors have meteoric rises to fame, and Tripti Dimri is a shining example. With just a single film, ‘Animal,’ she's catapulted into the spotlight, experiencing a surge in popularity and a life-changing transformation.

For many viewers, ‘Animal’ marked their introduction to Dimri's captivating presence. It's hard to believe this talented actress already boasts six Bollywood films under her belt. ‘Animal’ proved to be a turning point, propelling her career forward with undeniable force.

This newfound stardom has translated into significant real-estate investments. Dimri recently joined the ranks of A-list celebrities residing in Mumbai's Bandra area, a haven for Bollywood royalty. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor all call this prestigious neighbourhood home. Following the footsteps of success, Dimri has secured a stunning bungalow in the heart of Bandra, becoming a neighbour to Ranbir Kapoor.

The price tag of this luxurious property is sure to raise eyebrows. Reports indicate Dimri's new abode is valued at a staggering Rs 14 crore. Located on the coveted Carter Road, the two-story bungalow boasts a spacious 2,226 square feet, placing her in esteemed company alongside Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rekha. Additionally, rumours suggest soon-to-be-weds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also reside in Bandra, further solidifying the area's status as a celebrity hub.

Dimri's journey to stardom wasn't always smooth sailing. Her 2017 Bollywood debut in ‘Poster Boys’ failed to launch her career as anticipated. While her performance in ‘Laila Majnu’ garnered critical acclaim, mainstream recognition remained elusive. However, ‘Animal’ shattered those limitations, transforming her into a household name.

This newfound fame has fueled speculation about Dimri's net worth, estimated to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore. While acting undoubtedly plays a role, her influence extends beyond the silver screen. Brands have taken notice of her rising star power, eager to collaborate with her. Social media has also become a lucrative avenue, with reports suggesting significant earnings from sponsored content and brand endorsements.