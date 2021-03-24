Bollywood's Ace Actor Aamir Khan Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

Another ace actor from Bollywood falls under the trap of Covid-19. Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been tested positive for this deadly virus and thus news is making all his fans go worried. As Aamir Khan made a quit from social media, the news is broken out after his spokesperson made an official statement.

He said, "Aamir has tested positive for the virus and has home quarantined himself. He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers."

He also added, "All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

A few days ago, Aamir Khan announced his exit from social media dropping a note on his Twitter page. "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In another news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always".

Earlier Aamir Khan even took part in the shooting of the Laal Singh Chaddha movie after getting injured on the sets. But his dedication towards his work made him to continue his shoot. He suffered from a rib injury during an action sequence but he curbed the pain by taking pain killers. As this 55-year-old actor doesn't want to delay the shoot further, he took this step and proved his diligence towards work. We all know that the Covid-19 lockdown has made the film industry go on a halt for 5-6 months.

Laal Singh Chaddha movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. This is the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. They already worked with 3 Idiots and Talaash. This Bollywood movie is a comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners.