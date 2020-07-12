Covid-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Daughter Aaradhya Test Covid-19 Positive

We already know that Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Well, now the latest news is even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and little Aaradhya are also tested positive with this novel virus.

This news has become viral among netizens and reached all the Bollywood fans. So, everyone is hoping that, Big B's family recovers soon from this deadly pandemic.

This news is confirmed by Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope a few minutes ago. He announced this news through Twitter and stated that both mother and daughter are tested positive today.

His tweet reads, "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bachchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery".

But Jaya Bachchan is tested negative… This makes many of us relieved but Jaya ji will stay in quarantine period for a few days.

Even Nanavati hospital officials say that, Amitabh ji has been isolated who joined the hospital yesterday evening.

Going with the statement released by Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, "Today would be 5th day since Amitabh ji's symptoms had surfaced... have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves...in the next 3 days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory... very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version."

Hope our dear Big B's family recovers soon and will be back to their normalcy…