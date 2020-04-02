Dance With Madhuri Dixit To Stay Fit During Lockdown

Coronavirus has turned people into zombies. How many shows can they watch and how many phone calls can they make? Of course, household chores can be done once only. That being the case, people are busy forwarding knowingly or unknowingly Whatsapp messages thinking they are doing a huge service to mankind. Well, you are just that all of them may do more harm than done.

It's the natural instinct of humans to get anxious and restless and do things without thinking. Under the circumstances, all we are looking for is hope. However, there is some depressing news coming in about coronavirus fatalities right into the message box that we just can't ignore.

Realizing this, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has decided to not only ease your stress but also make you fit. Madhur's Dance Academy will now be online and the actress has collaborated with the likes of top choreographers like Saroj Khan to impart dance skills to people on Instagram.

Mads believes that this will preserve people's sanity. So, just go check out Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram account right now and enroll yourself for a free dance course. while you get trained by the best classical dancer and Bollywood diva, you will not only forget the virus stress but also stay fit.

