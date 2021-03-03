Darshan Invites Hubballi Fan to His Farmhouse

Sandalwood actor fans in North Karnataka got to cherish some sweet memories with their favourite matinée Idol Darshan during the pre-release event of his most awaited movie "Roberrt". A grand pre-release event was arranged in Hubballi recently. The producer of this movie said that Darshan insisted that the pre-release function be held only at Hubballi. His intention was to meet his fans using the occasion, as they were deprived of the chances to meet Darshan for a long time.

While returning to Bangalore after the grand pre -release function of Roberrt, Darshan had to stop his car on the way and get down to meet his fans who had gathered on the road to get a glimpse of their idol. One of his ardent fans by name "Shambhu Gadagi" who is also a member of "Thoogu Deepa Samithi" and hails from Gadag Taluk's Kanavi Hosur presented the actor a well built goat. Shambhu, who is said to have bred this lamb with love for about two and half years is said to have gifted it to Darshan displaying his love for the actor. But Darshan, who had a hectic schedule, asked his fan to bring it to his farm house in Mysore. The actor who invited his ardent fan to his farm house took the cellphone number of his fan and promised him that he would send a car to pick him along with the goat.

Shambhu, who was overwhelmed with this invitation from the actor, later revealed these details to the media. Shambhu used to work in a Shirasangi mobile shop in Gadag. A video of an old lady pleading with the local youths to take her to meet Darshan had gone viral on social media. She wanted to mortgage her earring for the travel expenses to travel to Bangalore by car to see her favourite actor. At last, her dream was realised when she was able to meet the actor at his Mysore farm house. The old lady who said that she doesn't see any other movies except those of Darshan, requested the Sandalwood actor to instruct his men to allow her inside whenever she desired to meet him, to which the actor is said to have agreed. However, Darshan is said to have asked her to watch movies of other actors too so that all artists can survive.