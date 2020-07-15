Get Ready To Watch The Trailer Of Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi

We all know that Bollywood's versatile actress Vidya Balan is stepping into the shoes of Math genius Shakuntala Devi. Being titled with the same name as of this human-computer, this movie will hit the small screens on 31st July, 2020. Along with Vidya Balan, even Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta are also playing pivotal roles in this flick.



As the release date is announced, the makers have announced that, the trailer will be out tomorrow… Even Vidya Balan took to her Instagram and dropped a small teaser video which made us go awe…

This video shows off real Shakuntala Devi turning to reel Shakuntala… Vidya also gives her voice-over doling out, "Myself Shakuntala… Are you ready to make be-friend with my best buddy Maths?"



This video also has mentioned that, Shakuntala Devi has created a Guinness World Record for 13-digit multiplication in 28 seconds…

This biopic is being directed by Anu Menon and is produced by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India banners. As the lockdown period is still on and there is no clear decision on the opening of the theatres, the makers of Shakuntala Devi movie decided to release it on Amazon Prime… So, one can happily watch this movie at their home on 31st July, 2020.