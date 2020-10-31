Govinda is proud of his daughter Tina for her acting skills

Bollywood actor Govinda says he is proud of his daughter Tina Ahuja, and he is happy for the support she has received from the audience.

Govinda was speaking of his daughter in the context of her latest outing as an actress, the short film "Driving Me Crazy".

"I saw the film and it made me proud. The entire cast and crew have worked very hard towards the project. I am receiving calls and messages from all my friends, complimenting Tina.

From the film one cannot make out that (director) Purnima (Lamchhane ) is directing for the first time. I am sure she has got the 'filmy keeda' in legacy. It's a moment of pride for me. I am very happy that people love and support Tina," said Govinda.

"Driving Me Crazy", also featuring Mudit Nayar, has released on the OTT platform Zee5.