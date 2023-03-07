Is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani going to appear in Karan Johar's Next?

It has been just over a month since Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a lavish ceremony in Jaisalmer. Now, there are rumors in Bollywood media that the newlyweds will be starring together in a new production by their mentor and renowned Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Reportedly, this romantic comedy film, which is currently untitled, will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. If this project comes to fruition, it will mark the second time that Sidharth and Kiara will share the screen after their acclaimed 2021 war drama, Shershaah.

According to sources, Sidharth was impressed by the script and believed that fans would be interested in seeing him and Kiara in an engaging love story. In fact, Sidharth was the one who brought the script to Karan and received his approval. More details about the project are expected to be revealed soon.