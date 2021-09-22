  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Jackie Shroff reveals his mantra to stay 'relevant'

Jackie Shroff reveals his mantra to stay relevant
x

Jackie Shroff reveals his mantra to stay 'relevant'

Highlights

Actor Jackie Shroff says his mantra to stay relevant is very simple

Actor Jackie Shroff says his mantra to stay relevant is very simple. He adds that it's just keeping an open mind and opportunities will follow.

"My mantra to stay relevant is quite simple, it's just keep an open mind and opportunities will follow. While I have explored a variety of roles, this time I wanted to play a lighter one," Jackie said.

The actor added: "With 'Radhe', I got the space and character to do that. Having the opportunity to make people laugh has encouraged me to do more such roles."

The actor, who shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Radhe', says he has known the "Dabangg" actor for years now.

"I have known Salman from his early days in the industry and it's always a delight to work with him," he said.

'Radhe' will premiere on &pictures on September 26.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X