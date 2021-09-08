Jackie Shroff Says, 'Even Though A Lot Of Platforms Have Come, The Emotions Remain The Same!

Bollywood's ace actor Jackie Shroff needs no introduction. He acted in more than 250 movies in the past four decades and carved a niche for himself with all his hard work and ace acting skills. Off late, as OTT platforms are in demand with their new-age content, Jackie also adopted the new platform and acted in Criminal Justice season 1 and The Interview: Night of 26/11 OTT shows. He also spoke to the media about the OTT platforms and opened up on acting in the small screen shows.



He started off by saying, "A lot of good projects are being made and a lot of opportunities for people who didn't get them in cinemas, are available now. But emotions haven't changed. A lot of platforms have come. Jazbaa nahin badla, platforms badalte rahege. Cinema halls, TV, theatres, street plays, digital… yeh sab aate rahenge".

He also hoped that many other platforms will come to entertain the audience. "Many more platforms will come, even hologram will come soon I am sure. It is all about holding on to the moment, maintaining my health and be at it. I will keep working on any platform that comes."

Speaking about his role in The Interview: Night of 26/11, he said, "This is directed by Laurens C Postma and he is someone with international repute. He himself is an actor and director and Malcolm McDowell. It was a dream come true that I got a chance to work with him."

He also added, "I have done 250 odd films and have been lucky to be cast in all kinds of films possible. I am not choosy that I will only do this or sing songs as a hero. I have been very flexible and very disciplined. I have been around for a long time and I am lucky that I keep getting work"

He finally signed off saying, "I usually try and understand that I am one of the legs and when you say legs I mean legs of a chair. Who sits on a chair is not important, but out of the four legs if one leg is not good, the person on the chair will fall".