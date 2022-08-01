Karan Johar Announces The Wrap-Up News Of Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all known for his complete family dramas that include lovely 'Prem Kahanis'. Once again he is all set to entertain his fans with another big movie and thus he is holding the mega phone with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This movie has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Off late, the makers announced the wrap-up news of the movie and Karan also dropped this happy news on his social media page treating all the fans of the lead actors. Except for a song, the shooting is done!

Even Ranveer Singh also shared a small video from the wrap-up party and shared this happy news with all his fans. Alia Bhatt made her presence through a video call and also enjoyed the great day of the last day of shooting…

Along with sharing the video, Ranveer also wrote, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT'S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023. @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 @aliaabhatt @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @_ishita_moitra_ @shashankkhaitan @gogoroy @somenmishra @dharmamovies @viacom18studios".

The video showcased Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi being the part of celebrations and had an emotional farewell to the sets!

Even Karan Johar, Dharmendra and the makers dropped the video on their Instagram pages…

Karan Johar shared the video and wrote, "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani coming soon in cinemas in 2023...

@aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @apoorva1972 @_ishita_moitra_ @shashankkhaitan @gogoroy @somenmishra @dharmamovies @viacom18studios".

Coming to the legendary actor Dharmendra, he wrote, "Dosto, Pyaari iss Production ke saath beete pyaaree Lamheen ye bahut yaad aayenge".

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie is directed by Karan Johar and he is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. Well, the families of lead actors also hold ace actors as Jaya Bachchan and she is going to essay the role of Rocky's mother and coming to Rani's side, here enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

We all need to wait for another year to witness this movie on the big screens as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie will be released in 2023 i.e on 10th February, 2023!