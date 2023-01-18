Karan Johar Praises The Team Of Mission Majnu And Reviews The Movie Calling It, ‘Taut, Engaging, Emotional’

Bollywood's most-awaited movie Mission Majnu which is a Republic Day special is all set to stream directly on Netflix from 20th January, 2023. As the release date is nearing, Karan Johar dropped his early review and praised the whole team of this movie. Even Siddharth Malhotra also shared the new promo of the movie and showcased a glimpse of his mission!



Along with sharing Siddharth Malhotra's poster, Karan also wrote, "There are so many heroes that are either footnotes in historical archives or aren't even mentioned because of secrecy and espionage… MISSION MAJNU is a taut, engaging and eventually immensely emotional journey of an unsung hero trapped in a maze of love and patriotism … a mission that no one knows about…..brilliantly edited with such a fine balance of pace and sensitivity @baidnitin … directed with solid assurance by #Shantanubagchi so well and smartly produced by @man_on_ledge ! Congratulations to @pashanjal @rsvp @ronnie.screwvala for backing this brilliant story!! The entire cast is a winner ! The fragility of @rashmika_mandanna was heartening to watch… but eventually the film belongs to the majnu himself! ( No spoilers) but he justifies the duplicity of his character with dollops of sincerity and strength ! He's the "hero" when required and the "majnu" when needed! This one's such a great addition to his filmography! A proud performance! My congratulations to the team of #MISSIONMAJNU and to team @netflix_in !"

On the other hand lead actor Siddharth Malhotra also dropped a new promo and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this promo, Siddharth is seen struggling between his love and duty. On one side he needs to protect the country by knowing the plan behind Pakistan's nuclear bomb and on other side, he needs to hide everything from his wife Rashmika Mandanna. So, we need to wait and watch how will be successful in this mission.

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Ek taraf hai dil, dusri taraf dhadkan.

Do raaho mein khada, kya chunega ye Majnu?

Watch Mission Majnu, only on Netflix, on 20th January.

#MissionMajnu #DeshKeLiyeMajnu #NetflixIndia".

This is Mission Majnu's trailer… Siddharth Malhotra is picked as the RAW agent for the Mission Majnu mission. As Pakistan plans to make a nuclear bomb, the Indian intelligence team appoints Siddharth as the new agent in Pakistan and also asks him to decode the mystery to protect his country. But he marries Rashmika Mandanna and also falls for her. So, on one side he needs to turn successful in the mission and protect his wife too.

Casting Details of Mission Majnu:

• Sidharth Malhotra as Amandeep Ajitpal Singh / Tariq Ali, a RAW field officer

• Rashmika Mandanna as Nasreen, a blind woman

• Parmeet Sethi

• Sharib Hashmi

• Mir Sarwar

• Kumud Mishra

• Arjan Bajwa

• Zakir Hussain

• Rajit Kapur

Speaking about the Mission Majnu movie, it is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty BY Association banners. This film has B-Town's young actor Sidharth Malhotra as the lead actor and he will essay the role of a RAW agent in this action thriller.

Mission Majnu will be a direct OTT release and stream on Netflix platform from 20th January, 2023!