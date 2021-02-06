Kareena Kapoor Khan Says That She Was ‘Nervous And Jittery’ When She Was Pregnant With Taimur

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant for the second time and is now in the last trimester. She recently announced that, she completed her 9 months and dropped a beautiful pic on her Instagram. Bebo also opened up about her pregnancy in a chat show, 'What Women Want' and doled out many interesting things…

"I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet."









Kareena looked beautiful sporting in a blue gown… She also wrote, "9 months and going strong 💯💪🏻".

When asked about working in the pregnancy Kareena said, "Why can't pregnant women work? I do not understand the fuss about it. I have worked throughout my pregnancies and will continue to do even after delivery," she said, adding, "In fact, it's good to remain active and on your feet as it's good for the baby's health. I have never really experienced any bias."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child and both these stars announced this happy news and a few of months ago through a joint statement. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they said.

Well, Kareena Kapoor is also going to make her debut as an author with the book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. This book will guide the mothers-to-be and guide them about their pregnancy.

We all need to wait for only a few days to witness the little Pataudi as Kareena complete 9 months of her pregnancy and is all set to welcome her second child.