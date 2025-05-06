Kiara Advani makes glorious Met Gala debut flaunting baby bump

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani made headlines with her stunning debut at the Met Gala 2025, turning heads and breaking barriers as the first Indian actress to walk the iconic carpet with a baby bump. The actress, who recently announced her pregnancy, radiated confidence and elegance as she posed for shutterbugs in a breathtaking couture look by designer Gaurav Gupta.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a glimpse of her red carpet moment, captioning it, “Mama’s first Monday in May,” — a nod to her new journey into motherhood. Reflecting on her debut, Kiara said, “Making my debut as an artist and mom-to-be feels incredibly special.”

Her outfit was nothing short of a showstopper. Titled “Bravehearts,” the antique gold breastplate gown, embellished with ghungroos and crystals, perfectly encapsulated the Met Gala’s 2025 theme, “Tailored for You.” Kiara described the look as a tribute to her transformative phase, calling it a design that celebrates personal strength and change.

Styled impeccably with minimal makeup and statement accessories, Kiara’s appearance symbolized empowerment, motherhood, and fashion all in one grand gesture — a moment that resonated globally and added a fresh cultural milestone for Indian representation on the world’s biggest fashion stage.

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is gearing up for two major releases — the high-octane spy thriller War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR, and Yash’s much-anticipated pan-India gangster drama, Toxic.