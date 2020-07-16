Ludo First Look: Rajkummar Rao And Fatima Shaikh Steal The Show In Distinct Avatars

Ludo… Another interesting drama is all set to hit the Netflix platform amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. This movie is creating a buzz with its star cast. Bollywood ace actor Abhishek Bachchan, young and versatile hero Rajkummar Rao, handsome guy Aditya Roy Kapur along with glam doll Fatima Shaikh are ready to mesmerize the audience with their distinct avatars.

Being an Anurag Basu directorial and named after a popular indoor game, the story revolves around the 4 main characters in the movie just like the indoor game. In this game, one needs to kill another to become a winner; well, we all need to wait and watch what happens in this movie how these 4 characters lead the story.

Rajkummar Rao dropped the quirky first look of this movie on his Instagram page… Have a look!

This motion first look poster has Rajkummar Rao in a village avatar and Fatima gleaming in a modish look sporting in a shimmery red gown. She is also seen holding a baby. Both Rajkummar and Fatima are seen along with a few men following them amidst the vintage backdrop.

Rajkummar Rao also stated that, the 'Ludo' movie is all about the 4 players who take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned.

This movie also has Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi in other important roles. This Anurag Basu directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Anurag Basu productions banners.