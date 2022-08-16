Neha Dhupia Reviews Kareena Kapoor And Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha And Urges The Fans To Watch It

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha movie received mixed talk and also got the lowest collections. Being the remake of the 'Forest Gump' movie, there were many expectations on it as Kareena and Aamir Khan promoted it well ahead of the release too. Off late, Neha Dhupia reviewed the movie and dropped a positive post and urged the fans to watch it. Even Hrithik Roshan also gave a positive review for the movie earlier…

Kareena Kapoor dropped Neha Dhupia's Instagram Story on her page and thanked her for the positive review…





































































Neha's post reads, "#Laalsinghchaddha is not a film, it is magic... a feather that transports you into a world where only goodness exists, truly and purely because it's only heart. #AamirKhan is pure enius, every heavy moment made light and every light moment made magical... as I write this, I am getting flashes of some of the scenes and performances, just being an actor is not good enough, you need so much more... and that's what little Laal, little Rupa, @monajsingh, @kareenakapoorkhan @manavvij @chayakkineni and the leader of the pack @aamirkhan are... I can go on but not so much as someone from the business but more as someone from the audience."

She also added, "It is my humble request, don't fall for what's said... make time and go watch this piece of art or should I say piece of heart." She also requested that someone should convey her heartfelt message to Aamir Khan. Reacting to her post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Love you, Neha"."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya essayed the role of Aamir Khan's best friend 'Balaraju Bodi' in this movie Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie revolved around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha was released on 11th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide!