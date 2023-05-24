Nitesh Pandey Of Anupamaa Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 51

Popular actor Nitesh Pandey of Anupamaa serial fame passed away today. He breathed his last at the age of 51 after suffering from a massive heart stroke. The news of his shocking demise in Bollywood’s television industry made many go numb. He passed away at Igatpuri in Mumbai and his family members are in complete shock with this sad news. Well, his brother-in-law Siddharth also confirmed it and dropped an official statement…



He said, “We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to talk to Arpita after the tragedy.”

He also added, “Nitesh was much younger than me. He was very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment.”

Nitesh is also known for his role in Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and is serving the television industry for past 25 years. He hailed from Almora Kumaon in Uttrakhand and married actress Arpita Pandey in 2003. They met through a TV show.

Even Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also confirmed the news through his Twitter page…

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri . His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones . Om shanti . 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KTtu0ZeEYA — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 24, 2023

He shared the pic of Nitesh and wrote, “Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri . His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones . Om shanti.”

RIP Nitesh…