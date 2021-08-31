Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Making Her Debut To Bollywood With Mission Majnu

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress has made her debut in both Kollywood and Bollywood in 2020 with Mission Majnu and Sulthan movies. Well, now, she is grabbing a couple of interesting projects in Bollywood and one of them is with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika and Big B are going to share the screen space in Good Bye movie. Off late, this glam doll spoke to the media about her debut movie Mission Majnu and opened up on how this movie is a special one to her.



She started off by saying, "Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people".

She also added, "In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

Speaking about the Mission Majnu movie, it is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty BY Association banners. This film has B-Town's young actor Sidharth Malhotra as the lead actor and he will essay the role of a RAW agent in this action thriller.

Along with this movie, Rashmika is all set to entertain the audience with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie which deals with red sandalwood smuggling plot and surprisingly, our stylish star Allu Arjun will be seen in a de-glamour role in this crime thriller. This movie will hit the screens on this Christmas.