Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Makes Its Place In Oscars 2023 ‘Best Picture’ And ‘Best Actor’ Nomination Consideration List

It is all known that already blockbuster movie RRR and India's official entry 'The Chellow Show' have made their entry into the Oscars consideration. Now, even the biggest hits of the South Indian film industry Kantara also made it to the list and it got entry into the 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actor' categories. Although Kantara is a late entry into the Oscars 2023 race, it has begun its journey…



The makers of this movie shared this happy news with the netizens through their Twitter page and treated the fans of director cum lead actor Rishab Shetty… Take a look!

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can't wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

Going with the details of the Kantara movie, it is helmed by the lead actor Rishab Shetty himself and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Homable Films banner.

Going with the plot, it starts off by showcasing how a king donates his land to village people decades back. But the successors of the king try to grab the land back. So, Rishab who portrayed a dual role (father and son) fights for the sake of the villagers and also locks horns with the police officer for the same reason!

Well, the movie was released on 30th September, 2022 and within a very less span of time, it minted a total of Rs 400 crores at the ticket windows worldwide!