Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha starrer short film makes it to IFFM 2021

Sanjay and Anshuman play two North Indian goons who are inspired by Bruce Lee, the film features Jaaved as the eponymous dreaded gangster Bulletproof Anand.

Anshuman said: "It is a matter of great honour and joy to have 'Bullet Proof Anand', a film that's super special and close to my heart, premiere at the IFFM this year." He added: "This film is also my second collaboration with the legendary Sanjay Mishra after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and I'm very excited to see the audiences' reaction to it at the festival."

Directed by Alok Sharma, the short film is a comical homage to the Bollywood gangster of the 1990s.

Sharma shared: "I'm very excited to be a part of the festival, especially because of the excellent quality of films and discussions that take place there, which is a paradise for cinephiles such as me. Can't wait to see how our film is received on a big platform such as this one."