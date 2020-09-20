Sayani Gupta Supports Anurag Kashyap And Leaves A Tweet In Support Of This Ace Director
After Taapsee Pannu, another Bollywood actress came out in support of Anurag Kashyap… Sayani Gupta tweeted against #Me Too allegations on Anurag Kashyap and called it as a 'Worst Human Kind'. We all know that, Payal Ghosh put forward her allegations on Anurag Kashyap and doled out, he forced himself on her and sexually harassed her a few years ago. She made these allegations on Anurag in an interview given to a Telugu news channel. Payal also said that, Anurag threatened her making her reminisce the acid attacks on women issue.
Well, Sayani Gupta left a message on her Twitter page and supported Anurag Kashyap…
In this tweet, Sayani wrote, "Worst of human kind seen in the last few months:
1. Appropriating someone's death for personal vendetta.
2. Appropriating one of the most important movements for political vendetta.
#MeToo #IStandwithAnuragKashyap
@anuragkashyap72".
Through this tweet, she told people to stop using someone's death for personal vendetta and also blamed the people who are trying to use the political side in this issue.
Well, Taapsee Pannu also left her message on social media and supported Anurag Kashyap…
Taapsee tagged Anurag as the biggest feminist and hoped Anurag comes back to sets to create more powerful and significant women characters on the big screen. She also dropped a throwback pic with Anurag and supported him in the #MeToo issue.
Even Surveen Chawla and Tisca Chopra also came in support of Anurag Kashyap and left their messages on Twitter…
Surveen Chawla
Tisca Chopra
On the other hand, even Anurag Kashyap doled out that, all the allegations made by Payal Ghosh are baseless…
According to these tweets, Anurag doled out that, "Wow, it took you so long to make an attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless."
Hope this issue gets solved soon as Bollywood is already facing a backlash with the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput… After the arrests of Rhea and Showik, NCB officials are trying to pull out the names of the actors who are consuming drugs.