Sayani Gupta Supports Anurag Kashyap And Leaves A Tweet In Support Of This Ace Director

After Taapsee Pannu, another Bollywood actress came out in support of Anurag Kashyap… Sayani Gupta tweeted against #Me Too allegations on Anurag Kashyap and called it as a 'Worst Human Kind'. We all know that, Payal Ghosh put forward her allegations on Anurag Kashyap and doled out, he forced himself on her and sexually harassed her a few years ago. She made these allegations on Anurag in an interview given to a Telugu news channel. Payal also said that, Anurag threatened her making her reminisce the acid attacks on women issue.

Well, Sayani Gupta left a message on her Twitter page and supported Anurag Kashyap…

Worst of human kind seen in the last few months:



1. Appropriating someone's death for personal vendetta.



2. Appropriating one of the most important movements for political vendetta.#MeToo #IStandwithAnuragKashyap @anuragkashyap72 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) September 20, 2020



Through this tweet, she told people to stop using someone's death for personal vendetta and also blamed the people who are trying to use the political side in this issue.

Well, Taapsee Pannu also left her message on social media and supported Anurag Kashyap…

Taapsee tagged Anurag as the biggest feminist and hoped Anurag comes back to sets to create more powerful and significant women characters on the big screen. She also dropped a throwback pic with Anurag and supported him in the #MeToo issue.



Even Surveen Chawla and Tisca Chopra also came in support of Anurag Kashyap and left their messages on Twitter…



Surveen Chawla

Let them creep

Let them crawl

U my friend

As always stand tall

These false flag bearers of feminism....

Opportunism???

They dont honour men like u,

For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who u really are,

And claims they make,that are just so bizarre!@anuragkashyap72 — Surveen (@SurveenChawla) September 20, 2020







Ur life,ur work and the women u create with ur craft...speak volumes about u.I have the priveledge to know the real feminist in u,

I take the honour my friend to stand for u! @anuragkashyap72 — Surveen (@SurveenChawla) September 20, 2020



Tisca Chopra

To know my friend @anuragkashyap72 is to know generosity, honesty and decency at its core .. even a cursory look at his work reveals his worldview on women .. don't know a bigger supporter of talent, men or women .. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 20, 2020



On the other hand, even Anurag Kashyap doled out that, all the allegations made by Payal Ghosh are baseless…

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020







या कोई भी प्रेमिका या वो बहुत सारी अभिनेत्रियाँ जिनके साथ मैंने काम किया है , या वो पूरी लड़कियों और औरतों की टीम जो हमेशा मेरे साथ काम करती आयीं हैं , या वो सारी औरतें जिनसे मैं मिला बस , अकेले में या जनता के बीच -३/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020







क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020



According to these tweets, Anurag doled out that, "Wow, it took you so long to make an attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless."



Hope this issue gets solved soon as Bollywood is already facing a backlash with the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput… After the arrests of Rhea and Showik, NCB officials are trying to pull out the names of the actors who are consuming drugs.

