Shabana Azmi Reminisces Her Father Kaifi Azmi Along With Sharing A Throwback Image

Bollywood's veteran actress Shabana Azmi has remembered her father Kaifi Azmi (Indian Poet) and made us know how he supported and respected his daughter's decision of becoming an actress. Shabana ji took to her Instagram and shared a throwback pic and made us witness their lovely father-daughter bond.





In this pic, both Shabana Azmi and her father Kaifi ji are seen posing together… Both are seen in winsome smiles wearing white outfits. Shabana ji looked beautiful in this pic and showered all her love on her father through this post. She also wrote, "#BaapBetiJodi when I asked my father #KaifiAzmi if he would my decision to become an actor he said "I will support you in whatever you choose to do. If you want to become a shoemaker (a mochi) I will support you provided you tell yourself that you will try to become the best mochi in the business". It was one of life's many lessons he taught me."

Through this post, Shabana Azmi made us know how her father respected and supported a daughter's wish of becoming an actress. Well, in this modern world it is easy for a girl to become an actress and pursue her dream but decades back, many families would restrict women to kitchen and homes and get married them at a very young age. Thus, Kaifi ji has taken a great decision to support his daughter and stood as an inspiration for many fathers.

Shabana Azmi has turned into an ace actress as per her father's word and acted in more than 120 movies in both Hindi and Bengali movies. From National Award to Filmfare and Padma Shri to Rajiv Gandhi Award for 'Excellence of Secularism', there are myriads of awards in her kitty. She is a great inspiration to the young generation and will always stay in the audience's hearts with her amazing screen appearance.